Su Twitter, Fabio Ravezzani ha parlato così delle situazioni societarie delle rivali della Juventus, Inter e Milan.

RAVEZZANI – «Non stimo chi dissimula per non raccontare la verità su Milan e Inter. Il Fondo Redbird non fa beneficenza, né investimenti per passione. Vuole guadagnare presto. Quindi stipendi bassi e mercato indispensabile. Zhang ha accumulato un debito mostruoso e dovrà vendere. Tutto qui».

