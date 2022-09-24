Olivier Giroud, attaccante del Milan, ha elogiato sul proprio profilo Twitter Roger Federer: il bellissimo messaggio
Intervenuto sul proprio profilo Twitter, Olivier Giroud ha dedicato un bellissimo messaggio a Roger Federer, appena ritiratosi:
Congratulations for your amazing career and for being such a role model, wish you nothing but the best for the next chapter of your life! #Federer pic.twitter.com/f8r59BNRjV
— Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) September 24, 2022
The post Giroud omaggia Federer: il bellissimo messaggio social – FOTO appeared first on Milan News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - CALCIOBLOG