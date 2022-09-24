Calcioblog
Olivier Giroud, attaccante del Milan, ha elogiato sul proprio profilo Twitter Roger Federer: il bellissimo messaggio

Intervenuto sul proprio profilo Twitter, Olivier Giroud ha dedicato un bellissimo messaggio a Roger Federer, appena ritiratosi:

ultimo aggiornamento: 24-09-2022

