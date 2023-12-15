Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Juventus Women: Gunnarsdottir e Cantore premiano due Primavera per il Best of Convitto. I dettagli – FOTO

Giorgia Termentini e Viola Volpini premiate da Sara Gunnarsdóttir e Sofia Cantore per il ‘Best of Convitto’ a Vinovo. Le due Juventus Women Primavera hanno ricevute le maglie:

The post Juventus Women: Gunnarsdottir e Cantore premiano due Primavera – FOTO appeared first on Juventus News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 15-12-2023

Bremer suona la carica: «Un’altra battaglia» – FOTO