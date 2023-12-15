Juventus Women: Gunnarsdottir e Cantore premiano due Primavera per il Best of Convitto. I dettagli – FOTO
Giorgia Termentini e Viola Volpini premiate da Sara Gunnarsdóttir e Sofia Cantore per il ‘Best of Convitto’ a Vinovo. Le due Juventus Women Primavera hanno ricevute le maglie:
Giorgia Termentini and Viola Volpini were awarded by Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Sofia Cantore after winning the 'Best of Convitto' in Vinovo pic.twitter.com/BkkxJ2Of6n
— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) December 15, 2023
