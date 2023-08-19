Mercato Milan, UFFICIALE: Ziyech firma con il Galatasaray! L’annuncio tramite social dell’arrivo del giocatore dal Chelsea
Da Londra a Istanbul. Nuova avventura in Turchia per Ziyech, ex obiettivo di mercato del Milan.
Hakim Ziyech, Galatasaray’da! pic.twitter.com/fDGWpdrvqB
— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 19, 2023
Il giocatore è stato annunciato dal Galatasary, dopo aver effettuato le visite mediche nella giornata.
The post Mercato Milan, UFFICIALE: Ziyech firma con il Galatasaray! appeared first on Milan News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG