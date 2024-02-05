Gol Huijsen: la prima rete in Serie A arriva con la maglia della Roma. Poker giallorosso firmato dal talento della Juve – VIDEO

Prima gol in Serie A per Huijsen. Il talento in prestito dalla Juve, subentrato nella ripresa, firma il 4-0 della Roma sul Cagliari.

GOAL: Dean Huijsen score the fourth goal for Roma Roma 4-0 Cagliari#RomaCagliari pic.twitter.com/FODPmYQWHT — Football World (@xFootballWorld_) February 5, 2024

