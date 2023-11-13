Highlights e gol Juventus Next Gen-Carrarese 0-1: le immagini del match che ha visto i bianconeri ko al Moccagatta

Arriva un altro ko per la Juventus Next Gen in Serie C, con la squadra di mister Brambilla che tra le mura amiche del Moccagatta cede il passo alla Carrarese.

Nel video, le immagini del match che ha visto i toscani prevalere grazie al gol messo a segno da Panico nella ripresa.

