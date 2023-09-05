Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Juventus Women, stagione al via: la carica del club – VIDEO motivazionale prima della Champions

La Juventus Women è partita per Francoforte, dove tra il 6 e il 9 settembre disputerà il Mini Tournament di Women’s Champions League. Stagione al via, questo il video motivazionale del club:

Così la Juventus Women sui social.

The post Juventus Women, stagione al via: la carica del club – VIDEO appeared first on Juventus News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 05-09-2023

Cassano sentenzia: «Empoli inguardabile, niente di nuovo della Juve»

Allegri nel mirino di Chiappucci: «Era da cambiare, alla Juve serviva aria nuova»