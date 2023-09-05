Juventus Women, stagione al via: la carica del club – VIDEO motivazionale prima della Champions
La Juventus Women è partita per Francoforte, dove tra il 6 e il 9 settembre disputerà il Mini Tournament di Women’s Champions League. Stagione al via, questo il video motivazionale del club:
Time to get the ball rolling again!
Bring on the 2023/24 season! pic.twitter.com/n9uYnUMJuV
— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) September 5, 2023
Così la Juventus Women sui social.
