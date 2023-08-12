Milan, Hubner ‘boccia’ anche Giroud: «Non è uno da…». Le parole dell’ex giocatore che mette in guardia i tifosi rossoneri

Le parole di Dario Hubner, ex attaccante in Serie A, a Tuttosport su Giroud e l’attacco del Milan:

GIROUD – «Giroud non è uno da 20 gol, ne ha fatti 24 in due stagioni (11+13, ndr) e inoltre ha un anno in più, il tempo passa»

