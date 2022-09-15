Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Southgate, CT dell’Inghilterra, ha convocato Fikayo Tomori, difensore del Milan, per i prossimi impegno in Nations League

Gareth Southgate, CT dell’Inghilterra, ha convocato anche il difensore del Milan, Fikayo Tomori, per le prossime sfide di Nations League.

La nazionale inglese affronterà, nell’ordine, Italia e Germania.

The post Nations League, Southgate convoca Tomori per gli impegni con Italia e Germania appeared first on Milan News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - CALCIOBLOG

feed feed milan

ultimo aggiornamento: 15-09-2022

Salernitana, Nicola: «Resettiamo la Juve, testa al Lecce»

PSG, Neymar: «Totale mancanza di rispetto»