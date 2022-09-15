Gareth Southgate, CT dell’Inghilterra, ha convocato anche il difensore del Milan, Fikayo Tomori, per le prossime sfide di Nations League.

La nazionale inglese affronterà, nell’ordine, Italia e Germania.

Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for our #ThreeLions‘ upcoming games against Italy and Germany:

