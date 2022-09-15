Southgate, CT dell’Inghilterra, ha convocato Fikayo Tomori, difensore del Milan, per i prossimi impegno in Nations League
Gareth Southgate, CT dell’Inghilterra, ha convocato anche il difensore del Milan, Fikayo Tomori, per le prossime sfide di Nations League.
La nazionale inglese affronterà, nell’ordine, Italia e Germania.
Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for our #ThreeLions‘ upcoming games against Italy and Germany:
— England (@England) September 15, 2022
The post Nations League, Southgate convoca Tomori per gli impegni con Italia e Germania appeared first on Milan News 24.
Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - CALCIOBLOG