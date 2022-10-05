La Repubblica Ceca femminile affronterà in amichevole Ungheria e Inghilterra. Per l’occasione convocate le sorelle Dubcova
The Czech women's team started preparations for the upcoming friendly matches as the squad met in Zlín.
Friday, October 7, 2022. Kick-off at 18:00 CET in Zlín.
Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Kick-off at 21:00 CET in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/i9MtsItchY
A confermarlo è la stessa Nazionale con le foto pubblicate sul proprio account social
