Fabrizio Romano offre aggiornatemtni sulla trattativa di mercato tra l’Inter e il Leicester per il centrocampista Stefano Sensi

Secondo quanto riporta Fabrizio Romano su X, Stefano Sensi sta per lasciare l’Inter in direzione del Leicester.

SENSI – Stefano Sensi si recherà in Inghilterra oggi per completare il suo trasferimento al Leicester City! Viaggio previsto nelle prossime ore, Sensi ha le visite mediche alle #LCFC . Inter e Leicester hanno concordato verbalmente il compenso per il trasferimento a titolo definitivo.

L'articolo Sensi Inter, ecco quando è prevista la partenza per l'Inghilterra proviene da Inter News 24.

01-02-2024

