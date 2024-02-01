Fabrizio Romano offre aggiornatemtni sulla trattativa di mercato tra l’Inter e il Leicester per il centrocampista Stefano Sensi
Secondo quanto riporta Fabrizio Romano su X, Stefano Sensi sta per lasciare l’Inter in direzione del Leicester.
Understand Stefano Sensi will travel to England later today in order to complete his move to Leicester City!
Travel scheduled in the next hours, Sensi on his way to medical at #LCFC.
Inter and Leicester have verbally agreed on fee for permanent transfer. pic.twitter.com/RszDqw9PHq
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024
SENSI – Stefano Sensi si recherà in Inghilterra oggi per completare il suo trasferimento al Leicester City! Viaggio previsto nelle prossime ore, Sensi ha le visite mediche alle #LCFC . Inter e Leicester hanno concordato verbalmente il compenso per il trasferimento a titolo definitivo.
