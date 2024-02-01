Secondo quanto riporta Fabrizio Romano su X, Stefano Sensi sta per lasciare l’Inter in direzione del Leicester.

Understand Stefano Sensi will travel to England later today in order to complete his move to Leicester City!

Travel scheduled in the next hours, Sensi on his way to medical at #LCFC.

Inter and Leicester have verbally agreed on fee for permanent transfer. pic.twitter.com/RszDqw9PHq

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024