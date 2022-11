Heartbreaking.

Iran’s security forces killed him for celebrating the US soccer team’s victory against the Islamic Republic.

On his Instagram; Mehran Samak wrote we don’t care if Iran’s team sang the national anthem or not we’ll take to the street to show our protest against IRI. pic.twitter.com/pWHCDIqr5B

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 30, 2022