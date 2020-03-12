Champions: Juventus-Lione rinviata causa quarantena

Juventus-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid di Champions sono state rinviate "a causa della quarantena" della squadra bianconera e di quella spagnola. La decisione era attesa, è di ieri la notizia della positività del difensore juventino Daniele Rugani al coronavirus.

L'Uefa l'ha ufficializzata con un tweet.


© Foto Getty Images - Tutti i diritti riservati

