Champions: Juventus-Lione rinviata causa quarantena

Juve-Lione rinviata: è di ieri la notizia della positività del difensore juventino Rugani al coronavirus

Juventus-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid di Champions sono state rinviate "a causa della quarantena" della squadra bianconera e di quella spagnola. La decisione era attesa, è di ieri la notizia della positività del difensore juventino Daniele Rugani al coronavirus.

L'Uefa l'ha ufficializzata con un tweet.

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷



Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.