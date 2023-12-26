Calcioblog
Calciomercato Inter, i nerazzurri sono stati beffati dal Manchester City per quanto concerne un grande acquisto

L’Inter si è lasciata sfumare un chiaro obiettivo di calciomercato: Claudio Echeverri, fantasista classe 2006 che ha recentemente debuttato nel River Plate.

A beffare Beppe Marotta è stato il Manchester City: chiudendo praticamente l’acquisto per 25 milioni di euro secondo quanto riportato da Tyc Sports.

L’articolo Calciomercato Inter, affare saltato. Il Manchester City beffa i nerazzurri proviene da Inter News 24.

