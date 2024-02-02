Sfuma un obiettivo del calciomercato nerazzurro. Bergvall ha infatti firmato a sorpresa con il Tottenham.

Il giocatore era stato ricercato non solo dall’Inter ma anche dal Barcellona, club che sembrava essere molto vicino al suo acquisto.

On his 18th birthday, we are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for Lucas Bergvall to join the Club from Swedish Allsvenskan side Djurgarden

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2024