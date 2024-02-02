Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Bergvall

L’Inter vede definitivamente sfumare un obiettivo del proprio calciomercato, Bergvall ha firmato per una nuova squadra

Sfuma un obiettivo del calciomercato nerazzurro. Bergvall ha infatti firmato a sorpresa con il Tottenham.

Il giocatore era stato ricercato non solo dall’Inter ma anche dal Barcellona, club che sembrava essere molto vicino al suo acquisto.

L’articolo Calciomercato Inter, c’è la destinazione a sorpresa per Bergvall proviene da Inter News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2024 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 02-02-2024

Beltran stuzzica l’Inter: «Non meritavamo di perdere con loro»

Settore giovanile Milan, primo contratto da professionista per Longoni: i dettagli