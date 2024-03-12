Joshua Zirkzee è uno dei nomi seguiti con grande interesse dal calciomercato Inter: ecco le ultime notizie sul talento
Come rende noto il giornalista di Sky Sport DE Florian Plettenberg, ci sono novità interessanti sul futuro di Zirkzee, seguito con interesse dal calciomercato Inter.
Bad news for Joshua #Zirkzee and FC Bologna: Been told the 22 y/o striker will be out for around three weeks due to a harmstring injury!
His main goal remains participating at the EUROs! Before he wants to help Bologna to break records
AC Milan, Inter, and Juventus are… pic.twitter.com/DmjyibnsDA
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 12, 2024
ZIRKZEE – Milan, Inter e Juventus lo vogliono in vista di un trasferimento estivo. Valutazione del prezzo: € 35-40 milioni! Il Bayern Monaco non è interessato al suo rientro in squadra.
