Joshua Zirkzee è uno dei nomi seguiti con grande interesse dal calciomercato Inter: ecco le ultime notizie sul talento

Come rende noto il giornalista di Sky Sport DE Florian Plettenberg, ci sono novità interessanti sul futuro di Zirkzee, seguito con interesse dal calciomercato Inter.

ZIRKZEE – Milan, Inter e Juventus lo vogliono in vista di un trasferimento estivo. Valutazione del prezzo: € 35-40 milioni! Il Bayern Monaco non è interessato al suo rientro in squadra.

ultimo aggiornamento: 12-03-2024

