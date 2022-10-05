Questa sera il Milan affronterà il Chelsea in Champions League. In attesa del calcio d’inizio il club rossonero ha caricato l’ambiente sui social:

A new #UCL battle awaits at Stamford Bridge

Are we ready for another European night? #CHEACM #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/eimUYkSpHS

— AC Milan (@acmilan) October 5, 2022