Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Rafael Leao si è aggiudicato il premio Goal Of The Month della Serie A del mese di settembre. Premiata la rete nel derby

Rafael Leao si è aggiudicato il premio Goal Of The Month della Serie A del mese di settembre.

Premiata nello specifico la rete realizzata dal portoghese nel derby valsa il 3-1 rossonero

The post Serie A, è di Rafael Leao il gol del mese di settembre – VIDEO appeared first on Milan News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - CALCIOBLOG

feed feed milan

ultimo aggiornamento: 05-10-2022

Chelsea Milan, il club rossonero accende la sfida: il messaggio social- FOTO

Pallone d’Oro, Mané: «Deve vincerlo Benzema»