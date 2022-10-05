Rafael Leao si è aggiudicato il premio Goal Of The Month della Serie A del mese di settembre. Premiata la rete nel derby
𝓛 𝓔 𝓐 𝓞 𝓜 𝓔 𝓡 𝓐 𝓥 𝓘 𝓖 𝓛 𝓘 𝓐 𝓞
É di @RafaeLeao7 il vostro #GOTM di settembre!
𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 @cryptocom | #SerieATIM | @acmilan pic.twitter.com/q6FvFhyLKB
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA) October 5, 2022
Premiata nello specifico la rete realizzata dal portoghese nel derby valsa il 3-1 rossonero
