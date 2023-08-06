Yunus Musah e Samuel Chukwueze hanno svolto oggi il primo allenamento in gruppo a Milanello: il post social del Milan
Finalmente anche Yunus Musah e Samuel Chukwueze si sono uniti al resto dei compagni svolgendo il primo allenamento a Milanello.
Il Milan ha postato le immagini sui propri profili social:
With the team #ACMPreseason #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/DXuESgsCQT
— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 6, 2023
