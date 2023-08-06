Calcioblog
Yunus Musah e Samuel Chukwueze hanno svolto oggi il primo allenamento in gruppo a Milanello: il post social del Milan

Finalmente anche Yunus Musah e Samuel Chukwueze si sono uniti al resto dei compagni svolgendo il primo allenamento a Milanello.

Il Milan ha postato le immagini sui propri profili social:

06-08-2023

