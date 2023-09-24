Paolo Condò, noto giornalista, ha commentato il prossimo incontro in Champions League tra Borussia Dortmund e Milan: le parole
Ospite a Sky, Paolo Condò ha parlato così di Borussia Dortmund-Milan:
«La partita contro il Newcastle ci consegna un gran secondo turno a Dortmund. Va a giocare contro il Borussia che ha perso, quella sarà una grande partita. Occasione anche per far vedere di che pasta sei fatto».
