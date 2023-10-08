Calcioblog
A distanza di un giorno fa ancora rumore il Giroud versione portiere tanto che sotto alcuni video alcuni tifosi sono letteralmente impazziti commentando le gesta del francese

«Giroud è meglio di Onana» ha scritto qualche tifoso inglese, probabilmente del Manchester United, visto che l’ex Inter in stagione non ha iniziato al meglio.

