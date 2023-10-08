A distanza di un giorno fa ancora rumore il Giroud versione portiere tanto che sotto alcuni video alcuni tifosi sono letteralmente impazziti commentando le gesta del francese.

Incredible scenes in the last moments of AC Milan vs Genoa!

Olivier Giroud goes in goal for Milan after Mike Maignan received a red card.

Genoa hit the crossbar from the resulting free kick before their own goalkeeper is sent off!

Have you ever seen anything like it?! pic.twitter.com/J4xxOEibjW

