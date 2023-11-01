Calcioblog
Zanotti grande protagonista con il San Gallo finisce nel team of the week del popolare videogioco insieme all’ex Inter Edin Dzeko

Nella squadra della settimana di EA Sports FC 24 ci finisce anche il terzino dellInter in prestito al San Gallo, Mattia Zanotti, insieme all’ex nerazzurro Edin Dzeko.

Entrambi sono stati protagonisti nell’ultimo turno di campionato rispettivamente con San Gallo e Fenerbahce.

