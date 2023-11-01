Nella squadra della settimana di EA Sports FC 24 ci finisce anche il terzino dell‘Inter in prestito al San Gallo, Mattia Zanotti, insieme all’ex nerazzurro Edin Dzeko.

This strikeforce runs deep.

Team of the Week 7 is here in Ultimate Team.#FC24 pic.twitter.com/yN23pLzEUd

— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) November 1, 2023