Zanotti grande protagonista con il San Gallo finisce nel team of the week del popolare videogioco insieme all’ex Inter Edin Dzeko
Nella squadra della settimana di EA Sports FC 24 ci finisce anche il terzino dell‘Inter in prestito al San Gallo, Mattia Zanotti, insieme all’ex nerazzurro Edin Dzeko.
This strikeforce runs deep.
Team of the Week 7 is here in Ultimate Team.#FC24 pic.twitter.com/yN23pLzEUd
— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) November 1, 2023
Entrambi sono stati protagonisti nell’ultimo turno di campionato rispettivamente con San Gallo e Fenerbahce.
