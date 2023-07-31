Juventus Next Gen, UFFICIALE: Gori in prestito al Monza! I dettagli e l’annuncio del club bianconero

Ora è ufficiale: Stefano Gori saluta la Juventus Next Gen per un doppio salto di categoria. Il portiere si trasferisce in prestito al Monza:

Ufficiale | Stefano Gori si trasferisce in prestito al @ACMonza fino a giugno 2024

In bocca al lupo Stefano! pic.twitter.com/84NSYzcY0H — Juventus Next Gen (@JuventusNextGen) July 31, 2023

Questo l’annuncio della Juve.

