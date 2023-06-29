Juventus Women, domani il sorteggio del Mini Tournament di Champions: spauracchio Arsenal. Le bianconere incrociano le dita
Domani ore 13 a Nyon va in scena il sorteggio dei Mini Tournament di UWCL: spettatrice interessata la Juventus Women, testa di serie nel percorso piazzate. Le bianconere, all’interno del proprio mini torneo, affronteranno una squadra non testa di serie in semifinale (6 settembre) e poi nell’eventuale finale (9 settembre) dovrebbero trovare un’altra testa di serie. In tal senso lo spauracchio è rappresentato dall’Arsenal.
Pot 1: seeded
Arsenal Women FC (ENG) 56.366
Juventus (ITA) 43.000
Brøndby IF (DEN) 29.650
FC Minsk (BLR) 22.200
Paris FC (FRA) 18.166
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 17.333
Levante UD (ESP) 17.233
FC Twente (NED) 15.400
Pot 2: unseeded
Linköping FC (SWE) 13.399
Vålerenga Football (NOR) 12.100
1. FC Slovácko (CZE) 7.233
SK Sturm Graz (AUT) 6.550
WFC Okzhetpes (KAZ) 5.700
Celtic FC (SCO) 5.100
FC Kryvbas (UKR) 4.000
Stjarnan (ISL) 3.700
