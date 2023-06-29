Juventus Women, domani il sorteggio del Mini Tournament di Champions: spauracchio Arsenal. Le bianconere incrociano le dita

Domani ore 13 a Nyon va in scena il sorteggio dei Mini Tournament di UWCL: spettatrice interessata la Juventus Women, testa di serie nel percorso piazzate. Le bianconere, all’interno del proprio mini torneo, affronteranno una squadra non testa di serie in semifinale (6 settembre) e poi nell’eventuale finale (9 settembre) dovrebbero trovare un’altra testa di serie. In tal senso lo spauracchio è rappresentato dall’Arsenal.

Pot 1: seeded

Arsenal Women FC (ENG) 56.366

Juventus (ITA) 43.000

Brøndby IF (DEN) 29.650

FC Minsk (BLR) 22.200

Paris FC (FRA) 18.166

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 17.333

Levante UD (ESP) 17.233

FC Twente (NED) 15.400

Pot 2: unseeded

Linköping FC (SWE) 13.399

Vålerenga Football (NOR) 12.100

1. FC Slovácko (CZE) 7.233

SK Sturm Graz (AUT) 6.550

WFC Okzhetpes (KAZ) 5.700

Celtic FC (SCO) 5.100

FC Kryvbas (UKR) 4.000

Stjarnan (ISL) 3.700

