Le squadre giovanili della Juventus Women hanno partecipato al workshop del Professor Claudio Cortese dal titolo “Zero Alibi”.

Juventus youth teams participated in a workshop by Professor Claudio Cortese entitled “Zero Alibi.” The meetings aimed to further develop the mental growth path of the players through the discovery of resources present both within the team and in their personal life. pic.twitter.com/gZO3WBVQC3

