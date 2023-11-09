Mercato Milan, può tornare di moda Van de Beek? Il centrocampista è pronto a lasciare il Manchester United a gennaio

Potrebbe esserci un ritorno di fiamma nel calciomercato Milan. Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano sul canale YouTube ‘The United Stand‘, van de Beek è pronto a lasciare il Manchester United a gennaio.

Il centrocampista ex Ajax è stato accostato spesso ai rossoneri in passato e potrebbe diventare una ghiotta occasione in inverno.

