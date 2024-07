Adrien Rabiot’s contract extension at Juventus, getting difficult as there’s no agreement over new deal.

Juventus believe they made their best with proposal worth over €7m net per season.

Up to Rabiot’s decision after the Euros; his camp is also talking to other clubs. pic.twitter.com/k8H2X2clos

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024