Il centrocampista dell’Inter, Hernikh Mkhitaryan e l’attaccante del Milan, Olivier Giroud, hanno interagito sui social

Olivier Giroud aveva condiviso sui propri social la posizione di Henrikh Mkhitaryan su ciò che sta succedendo in Armenia. Il giocatore dell’Inter ha voluto ringraziare l’attaccante del Milan.

IL MESSAGGIO «C’è una sola squadra nel calcio quando si tratta di umanità. Grazie @_OlivierGiroud_».

L'articolo proviene da Inter News 24.

01-10-2023

