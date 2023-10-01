Il centrocampista dell’Inter, Hernikh Mkhitaryan e l’attaccante del Milan, Olivier Giroud, hanno interagito sui social
Olivier Giroud aveva condiviso sui propri social la posizione di Henrikh Mkhitaryan su ciò che sta succedendo in Armenia. Il giocatore dell’Inter ha voluto ringraziare l’attaccante del Milan.
There is just one team in football when it comes to humanity Thank you @_OlivierGiroud_ https://t.co/pDYNKCzFty
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 1, 2023
IL MESSAGGIO – «C’è una sola squadra nel calcio quando si tratta di umanità. Grazie @_OlivierGiroud_».
ultimo aggiornamento: 01-10-2023