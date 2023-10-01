Olivier Giroud aveva condiviso sui propri social la posizione di Henrikh Mkhitaryan su ciò che sta succedendo in Armenia. Il giocatore dell’Inter ha voluto ringraziare l’attaccante del Milan.

There is just one team in football when it comes to humanity Thank you @_OlivierGiroud_ https://t.co/pDYNKCzFty

— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 1, 2023