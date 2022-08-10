Guida TV: la diretta delle partite di oggi di Serie A, Serie B, Champions League, Europa League e dei principali campionati stranieri su Sky Sport, DAZN, Rai e Mediaset
Ecco la guida alla diretta tv delle partite di oggi, stasera e domani: Serie A, Coppa Italia, Serie B, Serie C, Champions League, Europa League, Mondiali, Nations League ma anche campionati esteri come la Liga, la Premier League, la Bundesliga, la Ligue 1, le grandi competizioni sudamericane come la Copa Libertadores e il calcio femminile: il calcio in TV è ormai per tutti i gusti e soprattutto su tutti i canali.
Dalla ricca offerta Sky Sport a quella DAZN (Attiva ora DAZN. Disdici quando vuoi), senza dimenticare ovviamente quella della tv pubblica Rai o quella di Mediaset, passando per le novità della programmazione di TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Helbiz Live, Eleven Sports, Sportitalia, OneFootball, Mola TV, Discovery + ed Eurosport.
In questa guida tv potete consultare dunque le partite di calcio oggi per tutti i dispositivi mobili (tablet, smartphone e perfino console da gioco) e tutti i device, ma anche per tv e smart tv. Guida TV: qui di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite di stasera di tutte le competizioni e i palinsesti trasmessi dalle emittenti italiane.
MERCOLEDÌ 10 AGOSTO
- 00.15 Atletico Goianiense-Nacional (Copa Sudamericana) – DAZN
- 02.30 Flamengo-Corinthians (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN
- 02.30 Independiente del Valle-Tachira (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN
- 12.30 Suwon-Jeonbuk (K-League) – ONEFOOTBALL
- 21.00 Real Madrid-Eintracht (Bundesliga) – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
GIOVEDÌ 11 AGOSTO
- 00.15 Ceará-San Paolo (Copa Sudamericana) – DAZN
- 02.30 Palmeiras-Atletico Mineiro (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN
- 02.30 Talleres-Velez (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN
- 02.30 MLS All Stars-Liga MX All Stars (Amichevole) – DAZN
VENERDÌ 12 AGOSTO
- 00.15 Internacional-Melgar (Copa Sudamericana) – DAZN
- 02.30 Estudiantes-Athletico Paranaense (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN
- 13.30 Zhejiang-Guangzhou (Chinese Super League) – ONEFOOTBALL
- 19.00 Horsens-Midtjylland (Superligaen) – ONEFOOTBALL
- 20.30 Friburgo-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 20.30 Widzew Lodz-Legia Varsavia (Ekstraklasa) – ONEFOOTBALL
- 20.30 Skalica-Zeleziame Podbrezova (Slovak Fortuna Liga) – ONEFOOTBALL
- 20.45 Parma-Bari (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e HELBIZ
- 20.45 Ostenda-Gent (Campionato belga) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 21.00 Osasuna-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.00 Nantes-Lille (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT (canale 252)
- 21.00 Copenhagen-Randers (Superligaen) – ONEFOOTBALL
- 21.15 Casa Pia-Benfica (Primeira Liga) – ONEFOOTBALL
SABATO 13 AGOSTO
- 00.00 Platense-Banfield (Copa de la Liga Profesional) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL
- 13.30 Aston Villa-Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 15.30 Lipsia-Colonia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 16.00 Manchester City-Bournemouth (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 17.00 Celta-Espanyol (Liga) – DAZN
- 18.30 Zona Gol Serie A – DAZN
- 18.30 Milan-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN
- 18.30 Sampdoria-Atalanta (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 252)
- 18.30 Schalke 04-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 18.30 Brentford-Manchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT 4K
- 18.45 Go Ahead Eagles-PSV (Eredivisie) – MOLA TV
- 19.00 Valladolid-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN
- 20.45 Zona Serie A – DAZN
- 20.45 Lecce-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251)
- 20.45 Monza-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN
- 20.45 Diretta Gol Serie B – SKY SPORT (canale 252)
- 20.45 Como-Cagliari (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e HELBIZ
- 20.45 Cittadella-Pisa (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e HELBIZ
- 20.45 Palermo-Perugia (Serie B) – (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 255) e HELBIZ
- 21.00 Barcellona-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.00 PSG-Montpellier (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
DOMENICA 14 AGOSTO
- 00.00 Corinthians-Palmeiras (Brasileirão) – SOLOCALCIO e ONEFOOTBALL
- 01.30 River Plate-Newell’s (Copa de la Liga Profesional) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL
- 15.00 Djurgardens-Kalmar (Allsvenskan) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL
- 17.30 Cadice-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN
- 18.30 Zona Serie A – DAZN
- 18.30 Fiorentina-Cremonese (Serie A) – DAZN
- 18.30 Lazio-Bologna (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251)
- 19.30 Valencia-Girona (Liga) – DAZN
- 20.45 Zona Serie A – DAZN
- 20.45 Salernitana-Roma (Serie A) – DAZN
- 20.45 Spezia-Empoli (Serie A) – DAZN
- 20.45 Ascoli-Ternana (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ
- 20.45 Benevento-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ
- 20.45 Brescia-Sudtirol (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ
- 20.45 Modena-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ
- 20.45 SPAL-Reggina (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ
- 20.45 Venezia-Genoa (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ
- 21.00 Flamengo-Athletico Paranaense (Brasileirão) – SOLOCALCIO e ONEFOOTBALL
- 22.00 Almeria-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
- 23.00 Argentinos Juniors-Union (Copa de la Liga Profesional) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL
- 23.00 America MG-Santos (Brasileirão) – SOLOCALCIO e ONEFOOTBALL
- 01.30 Racing-Boca Juniors (Copa de la Liga Profesional) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL
