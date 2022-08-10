Guida TV: la diretta delle partite di oggi di Serie A, Serie B, Champions League, Europa League e dei principali campionati stranieri su Sky Sport, DAZN, Rai e Mediaset

Ecco la guida alla diretta tv delle partite di oggi, stasera e domani: Serie A, Coppa Italia, Serie B, Serie C, Champions League, Europa League, Mondiali, Nations League ma anche campionati esteri come la Liga, la Premier League, la Bundesliga, la Ligue 1, le grandi competizioni sudamericane come la Copa Libertadores e il calcio femminile: il calcio in TV è ormai per tutti i gusti e soprattutto su tutti i canali.

Dalla ricca offerta Sky Sport a quella DAZN (Attiva ora DAZN. Disdici quando vuoi), senza dimenticare ovviamente quella della tv pubblica Rai o quella di Mediaset, passando per le novità della programmazione di TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Helbiz Live, Eleven Sports, Sportitalia, OneFootball, Mola TV, Discovery + ed Eurosport.

In questa guida tv potete consultare dunque le partite di calcio oggi per tutti i dispositivi mobili (tablet, smartphone e perfino console da gioco) e tutti i device, ma anche per tv e smart tv. Guida TV: qui di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite di stasera di tutte le competizioni e i palinsesti trasmessi dalle emittenti italiane.

MERCOLEDÌ 10 AGOSTO

00.15 Atletico Goianiense-Nacional (Copa Sudamericana) – DAZN

02.30 Flamengo-Corinthians (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

02.30 Independiente del Valle-Tachira (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

12.30 Suwon-Jeonbuk (K-League) – ONEFOOTBALL

21.00 Real Madrid-Eintracht (Bundesliga) – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

GIOVEDÌ 11 AGOSTO

00.15 Ceará-San Paolo (Copa Sudamericana) – DAZN

02.30 Palmeiras-Atletico Mineiro (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

02.30 Talleres-Velez (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

02.30 MLS All Stars-Liga MX All Stars (Amichevole) – DAZN

VENERDÌ 12 AGOSTO

00.15 Internacional-Melgar (Copa Sudamericana) – DAZN

02.30 Estudiantes-Athletico Paranaense (Copa Libertadores) – DAZN

13.30 Zhejiang-Guangzhou (Chinese Super League) – ONEFOOTBALL

19.00 Horsens-Midtjylland (Superligaen) – ONEFOOTBALL

20.30 Friburgo-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

20.30 Widzew Lodz-Legia Varsavia (Ekstraklasa) – ONEFOOTBALL

20.30 Skalica-Zeleziame Podbrezova (Slovak Fortuna Liga) – ONEFOOTBALL

20.45 Parma-Bari (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e HELBIZ 20.45 Ostenda-Gent (Campionato belga) – ELEVEN SPORTS

21.00 Osasuna-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN

21.00 Nantes-Lille (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT (canale 252)

21.00 Copenhagen-Randers (Superligaen) – ONEFOOTBALL

21.15 Casa Pia-Benfica (Primeira Liga) – ONEFOOTBALL

SABATO 13 AGOSTO

00.00 Platense-Banfield (Copa de la Liga Profesional) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL

13.30 Aston Villa-Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

15.30 Lipsia-Colonia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Manchester City-Bournemouth (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

17.00 Celta-Espanyol (Liga) – DAZN

18.30 Zona Gol Serie A – DAZN

18.30 Milan-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN

18.30 Sampdoria-Atalanta (Serie A) – DAZN , SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 252)

, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 252) 18.30 Schalke 04-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Brentford-Manchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT 4K

18.45 Go Ahead Eagles-PSV (Eredivisie) – MOLA TV

19.00 Valladolid-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN

20.45 Zona Serie A – DAZN

20.45 Lecce-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN , SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251) 20.45 Monza-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN

20.45 Diretta Gol Serie B – SKY SPORT (canale 252)

20.45 Como-Cagliari (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT (canale 253) e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e HELBIZ 20.45 Cittadella-Pisa (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT (canale 254) e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e HELBIZ 20.45 Palermo-Perugia (Serie B) – (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT (canale 255) e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT (canale 255) e HELBIZ 21.00 Barcellona-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) – DAZN

21.00 PSG-Montpellier (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

DOMENICA 14 AGOSTO

00.00 Corinthians-Palmeiras (Brasileirão) – SOLOCALCIO e ONEFOOTBALL

01.30 River Plate-Newell’s (Copa de la Liga Profesional) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL

15.00 Djurgardens-Kalmar (Allsvenskan) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL

17.30 Cadice-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN

18.30 Zona Serie A – DAZN

18.30 Fiorentina-Cremonese (Serie A) – DAZN

18.30 Lazio-Bologna (Serie A) – DAZN , SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251) 19.30 Valencia-Girona (Liga) – DAZN

20.45 Zona Serie A – DAZN

20.45 Salernitana-Roma (Serie A) – DAZN

20.45 Spezia-Empoli (Serie A) – DAZN

20.45 Ascoli-Ternana (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ 20.45 Benevento-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ 20.45 Brescia-Sudtirol (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ 20.45 Modena-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ 20.45 SPAL-Reggina (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ 20.45 Venezia-Genoa (Serie B) – DAZN , SKY SPORT e HELBIZ

, SKY SPORT e HELBIZ 21.00 Flamengo-Athletico Paranaense (Brasileirão) – SOLOCALCIO e ONEFOOTBALL

22.00 Almeria-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN

23.00 Argentinos Juniors-Union (Copa de la Liga Profesional) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL

23.00 America MG-Santos (Brasileirão) – SOLOCALCIO e ONEFOOTBALL

01.30 Racing-Boca Juniors (Copa de la Liga Profesional) – SPORTITALIA e ONEFOOTBALL

