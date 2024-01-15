Il giocatore del Milan Christian Pulisic, ha rilasciato un’intervista a The Athletic. Ecco le parole sulla lotta Scudetto tra Juve e Inter

L’esterno del Milan, Christian Pulisic, ha rilasciato un’intervista a The Athletic. Il rossonero ha parlato anche della lotta Scudetto che vede coinvolte anche Juventus e Inter.

LE PAROLE – «Manca ancora mezza stagione, quindi non è giusto dire una cosa del genere. Continueremo a spingere e a fare del nostro meglio. Ci sono ancora molte partite in campionato, quindi non siamo per niente scoraggiati da quello che sta succedendo».

