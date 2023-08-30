Ravezzani sentenzia sul mancato scambio tra Lukaku e Vlahovic: ecco cosa ha detto in esclusiva a Juventusnews24

Fabio Ravezzani, direttore di Telelombardia, ha parlato in esclusiva a Juventusnews24.com del mancato scambio tra Vlahovic e Lukaku.

LUKAKU-VLAHOVIC – «Lukaku secondo me se sta bene è un calciatore che fa la differenza più di Vlahovic. Rimane il dubbio Vlahovic sicuramente, bisogna vedere come sta lui fisicamente e psicologicamente. È chiaro che Vlahovic il primo anno e mezzo è andato male, in questo inizio di stagione invece è andato bene. Vediamo se terrà il colpo».

