Romano conferma: «Samardzic all’Inter: here we go. Queste le cifre dell’affare». Questo il commento dell’esperto di mercato

L’esperto di mercato Fabrizio Romano ha confermato l’affare fatto per Samardzic all’Inter:

“Samardzic è dell’Inter, here we go. All’Udinese 16 milioni e Fabbian come contropartita. L’Inter avrà la recompra su Fabbian. Visite mediche e firma tra lunedì e martedì”.

