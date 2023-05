Paris Saint-Germain have decided to suspend Lionel Messi with immediate effect for two weeks, sources confirm.

The suspension will take place now after Messi’s trip to Saudi NOT authorized by the club as per @RMCSport.

Messi side, still waiting on official communication. pic.twitter.com/j223WK2r5Z

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023