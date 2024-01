Come rende noto Fabrizio Romano su Twitter, l‘Inter può sorridere per l’arrivo di Mehdi Taremi dal Porto.

Understand Inter are closing in on the agreement to sign Mehdi Taremi as free agent in July.

Contract valid for two years with option for further season.

There are final details to be discussed after Asian Cup to close the deal… and then time for here we go. pic.twitter.com/IxzUMkQswT

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024