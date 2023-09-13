Malick Thiaw, a margine del Premio Gentleman 2023, ha parlato anche di Simon Kjaer. Le dichiarazioni verso il derby Inter Milan
Nell’intervista a margine del Premio Gentleman 2023, Malick Thiaw ha parlato anche di Simon Kjaer in vista di Inter Milan.
KJAER – «Il mister decide con chi giocare. Kjaer è un giocatore molto esperto, molto bravo, che parla molto e mi sento a mio agio a giocare con lui. Spero che anche lui si senta a suo agio a giocare con me».
L’INTERVISTA DI THIAW AL PREMIO GENTLEMAN 2023
