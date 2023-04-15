Ecco un elenco di tutte le partite di calcio, campionato italiano ed esteri, che verranno disputate oggi, 15 aprile: dove vederle?

Per i veri appassionati di calcio, torna la rubrica dedicata alle partite di oggi, sabato 15 aprile. Un elenco dei match, insieme all’orario e al canale su cui sarà possibile seguirle (non soltanto l’Inter in campo).

11.00 Frosinone-Inter (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

11.45 Western Sydney Wanderers-Melbourne Victory (A-League) – ONEFOOTBALL

12.00 Barcellona-Atletico Madrid (Liga femminile) – DAZN

12.30 Pomigliano-Como (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION

13.00 Lecce-Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

13.30 Aston Villa-Newcastle (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Villarreal-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN

14.00 Zona Gol Serie B – DAZN

14.00 Diretta Gol Serie B – SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 258)

14.00 Genoa-Perugia (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 251), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ

14.00 Venezia-Palermo (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 252), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ

14.00 Ascoli-Sudtirol (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 253), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ

14.00 Benevento-Reggina (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 254), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ

14.00 Bari-Como (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 255), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ

14.00 Cosenza-Cittadella (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 256), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ

14.00 SPAL-Brescia (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 257), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ

14.30 Sassuolo-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO

14.30 Inter-Roma (Serie A femminile) – INTER TV, LA7 e TIMVISION

15.00 Bologna-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Juventus-Cesena (Campionato Primavera) – SILIVE 24

15.00 Milan-Torino (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO

15.30 Bayern-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA

16.00 Tottenham-Bournemouth (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.00 Chelsea-Brighton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.15 Cagliari-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ

16.15 Athletic Bilbao-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN

17.00 Fiorentina-Bologna (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

17.30 Ancona-Rimini (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

17.30 Montevarchi-Alessandria (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

17.30 Carrarese-Lucchese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

17.30 Cesena-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

17.30 Fermana-Pontedera (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

17.30 Fiorenzuola-Siena (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

17.30 Gubbio-Torres (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 253)

17.30 Imolese-San Donato Tavarnelle (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS

17.30 Olbia-Reggiana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e ONEFOOTBALL

17.30 Entella-Recanatese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e ONEFOOTBALL

18.00 Napoli-Verona (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)

18.15 Levante-Villarreal (Liga femminile) – DAZN

18.15 Manchester United-Brighton (Women’s FA Cup) – DAZN

18.30 Manchester City-Leicester (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Betis-Espanyol (Liga) – DAZN

18.30 Eintracht-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT 4K

19.00 Chaves-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) – ONEFOOTBALL

20.45 Inter-Monza (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

21.00 Cadice-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN

21.00 PSG-Lens (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.00 Palmeiras-Cuiabá (Brasileirão) – ONEFOOTBALL

21.30 Porto-Santa Clara (Campionato portoghese) – ONEFOOTBALL

23.30 Botafogo-San Paolo (Brasileirão) – ONEFOOTBALL e MOLA TV

