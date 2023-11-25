Il Milan, attraverso i propri canali social, ha sensibilizzato tutto il mondo calcistico e non sul delicato e importantissimo tema della violenza sulle donne. Di seguito il video:

Violence against women persists in all countries of the world as the most diffuse violation of human rights. Today, one woman in three is a victim of violence. #ACMilan takes this day to call for an end to this issue. If you need help, visit https://t.co/aapiZPCWDC

La violenza… pic.twitter.com/RAx2y8tstl

— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 25, 2023