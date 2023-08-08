Calcioblog
Attraverso un video su Tik Tok, il giocatore della Juventus Kenan Yildiz ha raccontato l’esperienza della tourneè americana

Su Tik Tok la Juventus continua il format On The Road 2023. Il protagonista della terza puntata è Kenan Yildiz, che ha l’onore e l’onere di raccontare la tourneè americana dei bianconeri:

ultimo aggiornamento: 08-08-2023

