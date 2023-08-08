Attraverso un video su Tik Tok, il giocatore della Juventus Kenan Yildiz ha raccontato l’esperienza della tourneè americana
Su Tik Tok la Juventus continua il format On The Road 2023. Il protagonista della terza puntata è Kenan Yildiz, che ha l’onore e l’onere di raccontare la tourneè americana dei bianconeri:
Turkish starlet
Rising Bianconero star Kenan Yıldız features in Episode 3⃣ of On the Road 2023, wrapping up our Tour of the USA!
Watch it now https://t.co/PLVCcljAel
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 8, 2023
