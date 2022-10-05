Ismael Bennacer parla così a Prime Video nel post partita del match tra Chelsea e Milan. Le parole del centrocampista

Ismael Bennacer parla così a Prime Video nel post partita del match tra Chelsea e Milan. Le parole del centrocampista.

«Fa molto male perdere così perché non abbiamo messo lo spirito che abbiamo, la voglia. Sappiamo che la Champions è un altro livello e dobbiamo fare di più. Dobbiamo lavorare sulle cose che abbiamo fatto male e rialzare la testa. Noi proviamo a dare tutto, le partite così si giocano sui dettagli. Prendendo il secondo gol poi è dura, abbiamo abbassato la testa. Dobbiamo fare meglio, vedere le cose che non abbiamo fatto bene. Dobbiamo metterci in discussione.»

The post Bennacer a Prime Video: «Fa male perdere così» appeared first on Milan News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - CALCIOBLOG