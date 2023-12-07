Calcioblog
Bennacer crede nello scudetto: «La strada è molto lunga, dobbiamo fare questo». Le parole del centrocampista rossonero

Il centrocampista del Milan Bennacer ha concesso un’intervista a Sportmediaset in cui ha parlato anche della lotta scudetto.

SUL CAMPIONATO – «Certo che crediamo nello Scudetto. L’emozione mi è passata, ora si lavora. C’è una strada molto lunga, dobbiamo puntare partita dopo partita».

ultimo aggiornamento: 07-12-2023

