Bennacer crede nello scudetto: «La strada è molto lunga, dobbiamo fare questo». Le parole del centrocampista rossonero
Il centrocampista del Milan Bennacer ha concesso un’intervista a Sportmediaset in cui ha parlato anche della lotta scudetto.
SUL CAMPIONATO – «Certo che crediamo nello Scudetto. L’emozione mi è passata, ora si lavora. C’è una strada molto lunga, dobbiamo puntare partita dopo partita».
LEGGI QUI TUTTA L’INTERVISTA A BENNACER
