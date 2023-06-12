Champions League, i due nerazzurri Bastoni e Dimarco presenti nella top 11 della stagione – FOTO
I due giocatori dell’Inter Alessandro Bastoni e Federico Dimarco sono infatti inseriti nella top 11 della Champions League 2022-23.
Introducing the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, as selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.
Who would be your captain? ©#UCL || #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/tMrT2z3LPQ
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 11, 2023
