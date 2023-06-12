Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Champions League, i due nerazzurri Bastoni e Dimarco presenti nella top 11 della stagione – FOTO

I due giocatori dell’Inter Alessandro Bastoni e Federico Dimarco sono infatti inseriti nella top 11 della Champions League 2022-23. 

L’articolo Champions League, Bastoni e Dimarco nella top 11 della stagione – FOTO proviene da Inter News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 12-06-2023

Calciomercato Inter, offerte per Onana. La situazione sul futuro del portiere

Gosens: «Fa male, abbiamo lasciato la vita in campo. Grazie Inter e tifosi»