Danjuma Milan: i rossoneri entrano in corsa, due le concorrenti! Nuovo obiettivo per l’attacco rossonero, si parla con gli agenti

Secndo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano, il Milan è entrato nella corsa per Danjuma. Una sfida, dunque, lanciata ad altri due club che seguono il giocatore: Feyenoord ed Everton.

Il Milan parla con i suoi agenti, la decisione del giocatore sul suo futuro è attesa a breve.

ultimo aggiornamento: 14-07-2023

