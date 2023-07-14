Secndo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano, il Milan è entrato nella corsa per Danjuma. Una sfida, dunque, lanciata ad altri due club che seguono il giocatore: Feyenoord ed Everton.

AC Milan have entered the race for Danjuma. He’s in the list while Feyenoord and Everton are also in discussion with the player.

Understand has met with Sean Dyche and Arne Slot whilst Milan speaks with his agents.

Big days for Danjuma, decision expected soon. pic.twitter.com/PBWivmTTFa

