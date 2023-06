Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, l’Inter sarebbe molto vicina al promettente portiere danese classe 2005, Theo Sander.

Excl: Inter are expected to sign talented Danish goalkeeper Theo Sander for the future. €2.5m plus add-ons bid set to be submitted, contract until 2027

Deal at final stages, Inter see Sander as opportunity as Aalborg got relegated – obviously, no link with Onana’s future. pic.twitter.com/BC7kb2a9zh

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2023