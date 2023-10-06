La Lega Pro, con il comunicato n.. 38/DIV del 6 ottobre 2023, ha reso noto il rinvio della gara Lucchese-Juventus Next Gen in programma il 14 ottobre 2023. Di seguito il testo del comunicato.

8a GIORNATA GIRONE DI ANDATA

RINVIO GARA LUCCHESE-JUVENTUS NEXT GEN DEL 14 OTTOBRE 2023 (Gir. “B”)

La Lega Pro, In Applicazione Della Circolare N. 12 Del 25.08.2023, Ha Disposto, A Parziale Modifica Del Com. Uff. N.16/DIV Del 14.09.2023, Che La Gara Lucchese – Juventus Next Gen, In Programma Sabato 14 Ottobre 2023, Venga Rinviata A Data Da Destinarsi.