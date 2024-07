Álvaro Morata to AC Milan, here we go soon! AC Milan, informing Atlético of plan to trigger €13m release clause.

Morata has verbally agreed on four year deal at Milan, leaving Atlético Madrid after difficult time in Spain.

Formal steps and medical to follow this week. pic.twitter.com/l6iv7j596Z

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024