News Serhou #Guirassy | A decision is to be made within the next days. Borussia Dortmund are still very optimistic to sign the 28 y/o striker from @VfB. However, there is no complete agreement yet.

Bayern is currently out

Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan are still… pic.twitter.com/rDmpV4yqFi

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 23, 2024