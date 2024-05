VfB Stuttgart would love to keep Serhou #Guirassy, but internally, the club currently does not expect him to stay!

@BVB, still trying to sign the 28 y/o striker as Sebastian Kehl has started talks. Guirassy, top target for Dortmund!

… and he‘s still on Bayern's… pic.twitter.com/dJofDnJBCk

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 28, 2024