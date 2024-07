Serhou Guirassy will sign his contract as new Borussia Dortmund player on Thursday.

Final part of medical tests successfully completed today, as planned.

Borussia Dortmund will trigger €17.5m release clause — here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/IgHGZRbsl6

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2024