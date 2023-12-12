Sesta partita del girone di Champions League 2023-2024 per l’Inter di Simone Inzaghi, che stasera affronterà il Real Sociedad
Alle 21:00 a San Siro si accendono i riflettori per Inter–Real Sociedad, gara valevole per i gironi di Champions League. Ecco TOP e FLOP, con le pagelle a fine partita.
TOP nel primo tempo: Acerbi
FLOP nel primo tempo: Sanchez
PAGELLE INTER REAL SOCIEDAD
INTER (3-5-2): 1 Sommer 6; 36 Darmian (CAP) 6, 15 Acerbi 6,5, 30 Carlos Augusto 6; 7 Cuadrado 6, 16 Frattesi 6, 20 Calhanoglu 5,5, 22 Mkhitaryan 5,5, 32 Dimarco 6; 9 Thuram 5,5, 70 Sanchez 5. SOSTITUTI: Bastoni 6, Lautaro 5, Barella 6, Arnautovic 5,5
L’articolo Pagelle Inter Real Sociedad, TOP e FLOP del match Champions League proviene da Inter News 24.
