Calcioblog
Calcioblog

Sesta partita del girone di Champions League 2023-2024 per l’Inter di Simone Inzaghi, che stasera affronterà il Real Sociedad

Alle 21:00 a San Siro si accendono i riflettori per InterReal Sociedad, gara valevole per i gironi di Champions League. Ecco TOP e FLOP, con le pagelle a fine partita.

TOP nel primo tempo: Acerbi

FLOP nel primo tempo: Sanchez

PAGELLE INTER REAL SOCIEDAD

INTER (3-5-2): 1 Sommer 6; 36 Darmian (CAP) 6, 15 Acerbi 6,5, 30 Carlos Augusto 6; 7 Cuadrado 6, 16 Frattesi 6, 20 Calhanoglu 5,5, 22 Mkhitaryan 5,5, 32 Dimarco 6; 9 Thuram 5,5, 70 Sanchez 5. SOSTITUTI: Bastoni 6, Lautaro 5, Barella 6, Arnautovic 5,5

L’articolo Pagelle Inter Real Sociedad, TOP e FLOP del match Champions League proviene da Inter News 24.

Riproduzione riservata © 2023 - CALCIOBLOG

feed

ultimo aggiornamento: 12-12-2023

Inter, seconda nel girone di Champions: ecco le prime potenziali avversarie degli ottavi

La Real Sociedad ferma l’Inter sullo 0-0