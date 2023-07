Il Milan e il Chelsea sono vicini a un accordo per Christian Pulisic.

As reported also per @SkySports, @acmilan and @ChelseaFC are advancing in talks in order to agree a fee for Christian #Pulisic. The latest offer was closer to #CFC request, there is optimism. @SkySport @SkySportsNews

